New Delhi: NTPC Limited is looking to hire professionals for various Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

The last day to submit the online application forms is May 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed term basis for 3 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Solar PV) 5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst) 1 post

Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) 9 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remunerations

Executive (Solar PV) Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (Data Analyst) Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (LA/R&R) Rs 90,000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV) 40 years upper age limit

Executive (Data Analyst) 35 years upper age limit

Executive (LA/R&R) 35 years upper age limit

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

ALSO READ: BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Group-‘B’ vacancies, check details here