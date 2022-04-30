हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC recruitment

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive vacancies on careers.ntpc.co.in, check salary, other details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The last day to submit the online application forms is May 13, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive vacancies on careers.ntpc.co.in, check salary, other details here
Representational image

New Delhi: NTPC Limited is looking to hire professionals for various Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. 

The last day to submit the online application forms is May 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed term basis for 3 years. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Solar PV)          5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst)    1 post

Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement)       9 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remunerations

Executive (Solar PV)     Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (Data Analyst)   Rs 1,00,000 per month

Executive (LA/R&R) Rs 90,000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV)    40 years upper age limit 

Executive (Data Analyst)   35 years upper age limit

Executive (LA/R&R)         35 years upper age limit

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.

For more details, read the official notification HERE

ALSO READBSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Group-‘B’ vacancies, check details here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2022NTPC Limited
Next
Story

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit cards released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.