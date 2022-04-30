New Delhi: NTPC Limited is looking to hire professionals for various Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.
The last day to submit the online application forms is May 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed term basis for 3 years.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Executive (Solar PV) 5 posts
Executive (Data Analyst) 1 post
Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) 9 posts
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remunerations
Executive (Solar PV) Rs 1,00,000 per month
Executive (Data Analyst) Rs 1,00,000 per month
Executive (LA/R&R) Rs 90,000 per month
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Executive (Solar PV) 40 years upper age limit
Executive (Data Analyst) 35 years upper age limit
Executive (LA/R&R) 35 years upper age limit
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview.
For more details, read the official notification HERE.
ALSO READ: BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Group-‘B’ vacancies, check details here