New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for various Group-‘B’ posts including Inspector vacancies. The registration process remains open till June 8, 2022 (till 23.59 PM). The BSF recruitment drive will fill as many as 90 posts in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up, the official notification said. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical) 32 posts

Inspector (Architect) 1 post

Sub Inspector (Works) 57 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Applicants are required to pay Rs 200 as examination fee. It is to be noted that female candidates of all categories and candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from exam fee payment.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Two phases of examinations will be conducted. The first phase includes written examination, while candidates who clear the first phase exam will appear before the selection board for second phase examination that will include Documentation, Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test. After clearing all the above stages, shortlisted candidates will undergo detailed Medical Examination, which will be conducted by a Medical board to assess their fitness, the official notification read.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Candidates must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of online application.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

