UPSC recruitment

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts on upsconline.nic.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts on upsconline.nic.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for  Assistant Director and various other posts in multiple departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 2. The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 vacancies.  

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Drug Inspector (Ayurveda)    1 post

Assistant Director (BANKING)   9 posts

Master in Hindi                        1 post

Assistant Director (Cost)       22 posts

Assistant Registrar General (Map)  1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry)      3 posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics)   1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives)   1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology)    2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology)  1 post

Assistant Professor (Law)   8 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Gen/OBC/EWS male applicants are required to pay the application fees of Rs 25 while  SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Candidates can apply online through the UPSC website on www.upsconline.nic.in. “Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the documents/certificates in support of all the claims made by them in the application like, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) etc. or any other information,” the official notification read. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the application forms. 

Direct link to official notification HERE

ALSO READDU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College is hiring for Assistant Professor posts, check details here

