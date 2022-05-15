New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director and various other posts in multiple departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 2. The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 vacancies.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Drug Inspector (Ayurveda) 1 post
Assistant Director (BANKING) 9 posts
Master in Hindi 1 post
Assistant Director (Cost) 22 posts
Assistant Registrar General (Map) 1 post
Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) 3 posts
Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) 1 post
Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives) 1 post
Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) 2 posts
Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) 1 post
Assistant Professor (Law) 8 posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Gen/OBC/EWS male applicants are required to pay the application fees of Rs 25 while SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates can apply online through the UPSC website on www.upsconline.nic.in. “Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the documents/certificates in support of all the claims made by them in the application like, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) etc. or any other information,” the official notification read.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the application forms.
Direct link to official notification HERE.
