BSF Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check last date, other important details here

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification to fill up numerous vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

As per the advertisement released on BSF's official website (http://rectt.bsf.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

The BSF has invited ONLINE applications from eligible and interested Indian citizens.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

  • ASI - 01 Post
  • HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts 
  • Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts 

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates can apply through ONLINE mode only. They can visit BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply. No other mode for submission of application is accepted.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 29, 2021?

A candidate needs to be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date?

The last date to apply is December 29, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Click to check BSF Recruitment 2021 Official Advertisement

