CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director General, Deputy Director General posts on cci.gov.in, details here

CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director General, Deputy Director General posts on cci.gov.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited applications for the posts of Joint Director General and Deputy Director General. Interested candidates can apply from the official CCI website on cci.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 12 vacancies. The last day to apply for the posts is February 15, 2022. 

CCI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Joint Director General: 4 Posts

Deputy Director General: 8 Posts

Read the official notification HERE

CCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

As per the official notification, “Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or academic or research or judicial institutions etc. of central/ state governments.”

Candidates must have Bachelor’s degree in Law/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration with finance and accounts/ CA/CS/ Cost Accountant or any equivalent degree considered useful by the Selection Committee.

