CISF Recruitment: Golden opportunity to apply for 249 Head Constable posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Head Constable (General Duty) posts under Sports quota. Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website of CISF at cisf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 249 vacancies of Head Constable. The deadline to apply for the posts is March 31, 2022.

CISF Recruitment: Vacancy details

Female candidates 68 posts

Male candidates 181 posts

CISF Recruitment: Education qualifications

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

For detailed eligibility criteria and other details, read the full notification HERE.

CISF Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Selection Test (PST), Document Verification, Trial Test, Proficiency Test Result and medical examination.

CISF Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

CISF Recruitment: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 23 years of age as of August 1, 2021.

