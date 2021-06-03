CCIL Recruitment 2021: 46 vacancies for Engineer, Officer posts, Direct Link here

New Delhi: Cement Corporation of India Limited has invited applications to fill up 46 vacancies for the posts of Engineer and Officer in various departments.

Candidates who hold an engineering degree in Production, Mechanical, Civil, Mining, Instrumentation and Electrical can apply for the posts.

For officer posts, candidates having Management, Finance, Human Resource, Accounts or Legal qualifications can apply.

The appointments will be on a fixed-term contract basis with initial tenure of 1 year which may be extended up to 3 years.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of CCIL at cciltd.in. The last date to apply is June 30.

Direct link to apply for CCIL Recruitment 2021:

Click here to apply for CCIL Recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for CCIL Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit official website of CCIl at cciltd.in

Step 2: Click on the Career section under the Navigation Menu

Step 3: Click on Advertisement under Careers

Step 4: Click on “Link to apply online”

Step 5: Click on the Register button

Step 6: Fill the application form, upload scanned image and signature and submit

The eligible candidates shortlisted for the posts will be called for Interview. After successful medical exam and document verification final selection will be done.

The selected candidate will get benefits such as medical facilities, Provident Fund, TA etc.

Live TV