Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for Level 1, 2 posts on rrccr.com, details here

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (CR) has invited applications for Level 1 and 2 posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official RRC website at rrccr.com.

The application process will commence on December 6 and end on December 20, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 12 posts in Central Railway.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Level 2 – 2 posts

Level 1 – 10 posts

Notably, 2 posts each for Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur division in Level 1 will be filled against Scouts and Guides Quota for the year 2021-22 over Central Railway.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Level 2 – 12th (+2 stage) passed or its equivalent with 50% Marks

or

10th passed with course completed act apprenticeship.

Level 1 –10th passed or ITI or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

or

10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

or

10th passed plus ITI

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates applying for Level 2 posts, the age limit should be between 18 to 30 years. For Level 1 posts, candidates should be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fees

SC/ST/PwD/ Women candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees, while other category candidates have to shell out Rs 500 as fees.

Live TV