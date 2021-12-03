हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSPCL Recruitment

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Lineman posts, check here

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply on the official website at pspcl.in on or before December 15, 2021. 

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Lineman posts, check here
Representational image

New Delhi: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is looking to hire professionals for Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at pspcl.in on or before December 15, 2021. 

The PSPCL recruitment drive 2021 will fill 600 Lineman vacancies. 

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have ITI in WIREMAN or ELECTRICIAN Trade. The certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/ScVT. 

Read the official notification HERE

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

General    366 posts

SC            150 posts

BC            60 posts

PWD (Deaf only) 24 posts

As per the official notification, “Preference will be given to Punjab resident/domicile candidates and if above candidates are not available, the other state candidates will be considered.”

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be based on merit basis. "The merit will be made as of Wireman or per marks obtained in ITI Electrician trade. The 2 decimal percentage marks obtained shall be rounded off to nearest digit for preparing the merit. No weightage shall be given for higher qualifications," the notification said. 

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Training period

One year period (as per Apprenticeship Act 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992 as amended from time to time). 

