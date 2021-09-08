CGPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancies for ADPPO post, check how to apply and other details

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO). Interested candidates can apply on the Commission’s official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The application process which commenced on September 8 will last till October 7, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to a total of 67 vacancies in the organization.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised university. Interested aspirants must be at least 21 years of age and not more than 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Application fees:

The application fee for SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates from Chhattisgarh is Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is to be paid by other category candidates.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Check steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in

2. Homepage will open, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section

3. Click on “SAHAYAK JILA LOK ABHIYOJAN ABHIKARI EXAM-2021” under Online Application

4. Select “CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND APPLY ONLINE FOR SAHAYAK JILA LOK ABHIYOJAN ABHIKARI EXAM -2021 (FROM 8TH SEP 2021- 7th OCT 2021)”

5. Click on “Register Here” and enter login details

6. Select the post to apply and fill in the details

7. Pay the application fee and submit the form

8. Take a printout of the form for future reference

