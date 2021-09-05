CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 595 professor post on psc.cg.gov.in, check application date, eligibility and more here

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for 595 Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: psc.cg.gov.in.
The application process will commence on September 13, 2021. Candidates can apply for CGPSC recruitment till October 12, 2021.
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Post: Professor
No. of Vacancy: 595
Pay Scale: 37400 – 67000/- Level – 14
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details
Unreserved: 256 posts
SC: 71 posts
ST: 185 posts
OBC: 83 posts
Total: 595 posts
DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have a PhD Degree in Relevant Subjects with 10 Year Experience.
Age Limit: 31 to 45 years
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-
For all other candidates: Rs. 400/-
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected will on the basis of a written exam and an interview.
Last Date for Correction of Online Form: October 13 to 17, 2021