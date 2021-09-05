CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 595 professor post on psc.cg.gov.in, check application date, eligibility and more here

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for 595 Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: psc.cg.gov.in.

The application process will commence on September 13, 2021. Candidates can apply for CGPSC recruitment till October 12, 2021.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Professor

No. of Vacancy: 595

Pay Scale: 37400 – 67000/- Level – 14

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details

Unreserved: 256 posts

SC: 71 posts

ST: 185 posts

OBC: 83 posts

Total: 595 posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a PhD Degree in Relevant Subjects with 10 Year Experience.

Age Limit: 31 to 45 years

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-

For all other candidates: Rs. 400/-

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected will on the basis of a written exam and an interview.

Last Date for Correction of Online Form: October 13 to 17, 2021

