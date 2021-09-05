हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CGPSC Recruitment 2021

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 595 professor post on psc.cg.gov.in, check application date, eligibility and more here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of 595 Professor posts.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 595 professor post on psc.cg.gov.in, check application date, eligibility and more here
Image credit: Pixabay

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for 595 Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: psc.cg.gov.in.

The application process will commence on September 13, 2021. Candidates can apply for CGPSC recruitment till October 12, 2021.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Professor

No. of Vacancy: 595       

Pay Scale: 37400 – 67000/- Level – 14

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details

Unreserved: 256 posts             

SC: 71  posts

ST: 185 posts

OBC: 83 posts

Total: 595 posts   

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION                               

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a PhD Degree in Relevant Subjects with 10 Year Experience.

Age Limit: 31 to 45 years

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-               

For all other candidates: Rs. 400/-

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected will on the basis of a written exam and an interview.

Last Date for Correction of Online Form: October 13 to 17, 2021

