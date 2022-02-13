हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISF Recruitment

CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Constable posts, check salary and other details here

CISF Recruitment 2022: The last date to submit online applications is March 4, 2022 at 5 PM. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1149 Constable posts, check salary and other details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the post of constable/fire. Male applicants can apply on the official recruitment website of CISF at www.cisfrectt.in

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1149 vacancies in CISF. The last date to submit online applications is March 4, 2022 at 5 PM. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject. 

Read the full notification here

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit 

The lower age limit of the candidates is 18 years while the upper age limit is 23 years as on March 4, 2022. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Pay Level-3: Rs 21,700-69,100

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME), as per the official notification. 

