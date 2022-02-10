हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC recruitment

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 177 Mining Sirdar, Mining Overman posts, details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can visit the official NTPC website at ntpc.co.in for the official notification. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 177 Mining Sirdar, Mining Overman posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The NTPC Limited is hiring professionals for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman vacancies on a fixed-term basis for three years. Interested candidates can visit the official NTPC website at ntpc.co.in to read the detailed notification. 

The deadline to apply for the vacancies is March 15, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 177 vacancies.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mining Overman   74 posts

Mining Sirdar      103 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Mining Overman post: Candidates must have a Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognised institute of repute with an overman certificate of competency under the CMR issued by DGMS for coal. 

Mining Sirdar post: Candidates should have passed class 10 with the Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and the First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Mining Overman: Rs 50, 000 per month

Mining Sirdar: Rs 40, 000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test. The exam will be conducted at Ranchi, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates is 57 years. 

