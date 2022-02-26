हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISF Recruitment

CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper Constable vacancies announced, check salary, details here

CISF Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1149 vacancies in CISF. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper Constable vacancies announced, check salary, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring for the post of constable/fire. Candidates can apply online on the official recruitment website of CISF at www.cisfrectt.in on or before March 4, 2022 at 5 PM. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1149 vacancies in CISF. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit 

The lower age limit of the male candidates should be 18 years while the upper age limit is 23 years as on March 4, 2022. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject. 

Direct link to official notification here

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME), as per the official notification. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Pay Level-3: Rs 21,700-69,100

ALSO READIndia Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at indiapost.gov.in

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CISF RecruitmentCISF Recruitment 2022Central Industrial Security Force
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for over 900 vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Now China's big statement in Russia-Ukraine war, list of US attacks released