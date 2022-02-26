CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper Constable vacancies announced, check salary, details here

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring for the post of constable/fire. Candidates can apply online on the official recruitment website of CISF at www.cisfrectt.in on or before March 4, 2022 at 5 PM.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1149 vacancies in CISF.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The lower age limit of the male candidates should be 18 years while the upper age limit is 23 years as on March 4, 2022.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject.

Direct link to official notification here.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME), as per the official notification.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Pay Level-3: Rs 21,700-69,100

