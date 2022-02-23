India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at indiapost.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications to hire for Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) posts under the Mail Motor Service Department on deputation/ absorption basis. Interested candidates can apply on the official India Post website at indiapost.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 17 vacancies. The last day to apply for the posts is March 10, 2022.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mail Motor Service Coimbatore 11 posts

Erode Division 2 posts

Nilgiris Division 1 post

Salem West Division 2 post

Tirupur Division 1 post

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for the candidates is 56 years.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have Matriculation from a recognised Board. Moreover, applicants should also possess Knowledge of Motor Mechanism, a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicle, and at least three years of driving experience.

ALSO READ: Oil India Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for Grade 3, 5 posts, salary up to Rs 1,27,000, details here

Live TV