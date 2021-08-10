Coal India Recruitment 2021: 588 vacancies announced for Engineers, salary up to Rs 1.6 lakh, check details here

New Delhi: Coal India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees on the basis of GATE 2021 scores in various Engineering streams.

A total of 588 vacancies have been announced for various disciplines including – Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Industrial Engineering and Geology.

Selected candidates can earn up to Rs 1.6 lakhs. Interested candidates can submit their applications online on coalindia.in.

The application process started on Tuesday (August 10) at 10 am and will continue till September 9 (11:59 pm).

Educational qualification for Coal India Recruitment 2021:

Candidates need to possess BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Geology candidates must have M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit: 30 Years as on August 4, 2021. Relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Coal India Recruitment 2021 - Management Trainee salary:

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 with grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1, 60,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 60,000 with probation for 1 year. Besides Basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to Dearness Allowance, HRA, and other allowances.

Coal India Limited, a PSU under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, is the single largest coal producing company in the world and one of the largest corporate employers of the country with manpower of 2.55 Lakhs approximately. It operates 345 mines in 85 mining areas across eight provincial states in India (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh & Assam).

Also Read: Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 280 civilian posts before THIS date

Live TV