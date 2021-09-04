Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 588 Management Trainee posts on coalindia.in, details here

New Delhi: Coal India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees in various Engineering streams. The selection for this recruitment drive will be done on the basis of GATE 2021 scores.

Coal India Limited has announced a total of 588 vacancies for various disciplines including Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Industrial Engineering and Geology. The interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on the official website- coalindia.in.

The applicants need to note that, if selected, they can earn up to Rs 1.6 lakhs. Additionally, the application process started on August 10, 2021 at 10 am and will continue till September 9, till 11:59 pm.

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates need to possess BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Geology candidates must have M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

30 Years as on August 4, 2021. Relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 with grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1, 60,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 60,000 with probation for 1 year. Besides Basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to Dearness Allowance, HRA, and other allowances.

