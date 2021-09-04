India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Over 580 vacancies for 10th pass on appost.in, details here

New Delhi: The India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. The India Post has issued notification for over 581 vacancies of GDS post for Cycle 3. The applicants need to note that the selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in. The last date to submit the application is September 22 2021.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting date of Registration and fee payment – August 23, 2021
Last date of registration and fee payment: September 22, 2021
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
GDS – 581 Posts
- UR – 317
- EWS – 57
- OBC – 78
- PWD-B – 6
- PWD-C – 7
- PWD-DE – 2
- SC – 99
- ST – 15
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Locations
- Almora
- Chamoli
- Dehradun
- Nainital
- Pauri
- Pithoragarh
- RMS DN DIVISION
- Tehri
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Candidates should have completed class 10 from a recognised board and must be fluent in the local language. Additionally, the applicants should have basic knowledge of computers and knowledge of cycling.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years as of August 23, 2021.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary
Those selected will get monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 depending on their post.
- BPM – Rs.12,000/-
- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-
- BPM – Rs.14,500/-
- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply
The candidates who are interested and fullfill the above mentioned criterias can apply for the posts through the official website- https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
For UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man – Rs. 100/-
For female/trans-woman candidates, SC/ST and PwD – No fee is applicable