Coal India Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 588 Engineer vacancies tomorrow, pay scale up to Rs 1.6 lakh

New Delhi: Coal India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates from various Engineering disciplines as Management Trainees on the basis of GATE 2021 scores in various Engineering streams.

A total of 588 vacancies have been announced for various Engineering disciplines including – Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Industrial Engineering and Geology.

Selected candidates can earn up to Rs 1.6 lakhs. However, time is running out as the deadline to apply for Coal India 588 Engineer vacancies tomorrow is about to end soon.

The last day to submit online application is September 9 (Thursday) i.e. tomorrow until 11:59 pm. Hence, interested candidates must hurry to apply online to avoid the last minute rush.

Candidates can submit their applications online on the official website of Coal India coalindia.in.

Coal India Recruitment 2021 - Educational qualification:

Candidates need to possess BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Geology candidates must have M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

Coal India Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

30 Years as on August 4, 2021. Relaxations will be given as per government rules.

Coal India Recruitment 2021 - Management Trainee salary:

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 with grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1, 60,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the initial Basic of Rs 60,000 with probation for 1 year. Besides Basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to Dearness Allowance, HRA, and other allowances.

Coal India Limited, a PSU under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, is the single largest coal producing company in the world and one of the largest corporate employers of the country with manpower of 2.55 Lakhs approximately. It operates 345 mines in 85 mining areas across eight provincial states in India (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh & Assam).

