SAI Recruitment 2021: Sports Authority announces 100 vacancies for coaches, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: Sports Authority of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment as Coach for various sports. The appointments will be made on contract basis for an initial period of four years.

The openings are for sportspersons from Archery, Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

A total of 100 vacancies have been released, out of which 41 are for unreserved category, 27 for OBC, 15 for ST, 7 for ST and 10 for EWS category candidates.

Interested candidates can apply for the job by October 15, 2021, which is the last date to submit online application.

“The Sportspersons inducted under contract as Coach will be required to devote full time to coaching and hence, it is advisable that only those sportspersons, who can devote full time for coaching should apply,” a notification from SAI read.

SAI Recruitment 2021 - How to apply for Coach?

Interested candidates can submit online application form available on SAI website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs A before October 15, 2021.

The selected candidates may have to undergo various short term/ medium term training / orientation programme.

