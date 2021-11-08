हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 347 openings for apprentices to end soon, check details

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the Career section of the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in.

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 347 openings for apprentices to end soon, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Mini Ratna company of government of India has invited applications for recruitment of vocational/ITI certificate holders, for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship.

The application process started on October 27 and the deadline to apply online will end soon. The last date to apply is November 10.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the Career section of the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in.

A total of 347 openings have been notified for various ITI trades including Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Painter, Mechanic, etc, and Technician (Vocational) Apprentices in disciplines such as Accounting & Taxation, Customer Relationship Management and Food & Restaurant Management etc.

A monthly stipend of Rs 8000 will be paid to the ITI apprentices during the training period, while Rs 9000 will be paid to Technician (Vocational) Apprentices.

Short-listing of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trades.

Also Read: NALCO Recruitment 2021: Online applications for 88 vacancies start, check key details here

