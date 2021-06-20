CRPF AC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts at crpf.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: crpf.gov.in.

Important dates:

Starting Date of Offline Application - 30 June 2021

Last Date of Offline Application - 29 July 2021

Application Fee: The fee may be sent through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only which is issued on or after 30/06/2021

For male candidates belonging to Unreserved/EWS/OBC category- Rs. 400/-

For SC/ST/ Female - No fee

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) - 25 posts

UR - 13 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 6 Posts

SC - 3 Posts

ST- 1 Post

Payscale: Level 10 (Rs. 56100- 177500)

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Age Limit: Upper age limit of 35 years (Relaxation for government employees up to five years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central Government).

Application procedure:

Candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format with photocopies of all relevant documents, 2 latest passport size photographs and 2 envelopes mentioning correspondence address of the applicant with requisite stamps by hand/post only to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901” from 30 June to 29 July 2021 by hand/post only.

“Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” should be written on the top of the envelope.

Selection Procedure:

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Examination

Documentation

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Interview

The merit lists will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate of marks obtained in written tests and interviews of the candidates.

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for various posts, check details

Live TV