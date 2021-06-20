IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for various posts, check details

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for recruitment for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Clerk 2021.

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS- ibps.in.

The recruitment process has started for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The last date for application is June 28, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Educational qualification: The education qualification for various posts are as follows:

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s. Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having a degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, etc. Proficiency in local language working knowledge of computer is desired.

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Two years of work experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution is required. More details in notification.

For Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager): For the specialist officer post candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized University or its equivalent in the specified field with a minimum of 50% marks.

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Experience: The required experience criteria are different for various posts.

1. There's no experience required for the posts of For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager).

2. For Officer Scale-II (Manager), two years experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

3. For Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager), one year of experience is required in the specified field.

Age Limit: The Criteria for age limit is different for various posts

1. For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1993 and later than 01.06.2003 (both dates inclusive)

2. For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)- Above 18 years - Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been

born earlier than 03.06.1991 and later than 31.05.2003 (both dates inclusive)

3. For Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1989 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

4 For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1981 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees:

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

Application procedure:

1: Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply online for CRP RRBs-X” link

3: Register and log in with the required credentials

4: Enter all required details

5: Pay the application fee and submit

The online examinations for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September/ October 2021.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2021.

