CRPF CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2023

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification Out On crpf.gov.in For Over 9000 Posts, Check Salary And More Here

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for over 9000 CRPF Constable posts on the official website crpf.gov.in form March 27, scroll down to check eligibility, salary and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the notification for the recruitment of posts of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). Male and female candidates who wish to apply for over 9,000 posts can register on the official website- crpf.gov.in form March 27 to April 25. Candidates can scroll down to check CRPF vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary details and other important details.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

  • Commencement of online application: March 27, 2023
  • Last date to apply for CRPF Constable Recrruitment: April 25, 2023
  • CRPF Constable Recruitmemt Exam Date (Tentative): July 1 to July 13, 2023 
  • CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023 Release Date: June 20 to June 25, 2023

CRPF Constable Vacancy Details

The CRPF is conducting the recruitment drive to fillup 9212 vacancies of CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen)of which 9105 posts are for male candidates and 107 posts are for female candidates.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023:  Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria like age limit, educational qualification, experience etc is different for various posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the posts they wish to apply for from the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 official notification here.

CRPF Constable Salary Details

PAY SCALE: Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700 - 69,100) 

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Examination Fees Rs 100/- for male candidates of General, EWS and only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempted.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination.

 

