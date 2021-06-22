CRPF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Physiotherapists and Nutritionists, check last date, other details

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive 2021, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPR) has invited applications for the posts of physiotherapists and nutritionists.
The Sports Branch of Training Directorate, CRPF, RK Puram, New Delhi is looking for eligible candidates on a contract basis at various Central Sports Teams locations.
Total vacancies:
Physiotherapist -- 05
Nutritionist -- 01
Place of Deployment
Physiotherapist -- New Delhi, Gurugram, Jalandhar , Chandigarh, Sonepat
Nutritionist -- SMC, GC New Delhi
Monthly Remuneration:
Physiotherapist -- Rs 50,000 to 60,000
Nutritionist -- Rs 50,000 to 60,000
Education Qualification:
Physiotherapist -- Masters' degree in Physiotherapy (MPT Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign university
Nutritionist -- MSc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics
Age Limit:
Physiotherapist -- Interested candidate should be below 40 years
Nutritionist -- Interested candidate should be below 50 years
Last date: The closing date for submission of the online application is June 25, 2021