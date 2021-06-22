CRPF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Physiotherapists and Nutritionists, check last date, other details

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive 2021, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPR) has invited applications for the posts of physiotherapists and nutritionists.

The Sports Branch of Training Directorate, CRPF, RK Puram, New Delhi is looking for eligible candidates on a contract basis at various Central Sports Teams locations.

Total vacancies:

Physiotherapist -- 05

Nutritionist -- 01

Place of Deployment

Physiotherapist -- New Delhi, Gurugram, Jalandhar , Chandigarh, Sonepat

Nutritionist -- SMC, GC New Delhi

Monthly Remuneration:

Physiotherapist -- Rs 50,000 to 60,000

Nutritionist -- Rs 50,000 to 60,000

Education Qualification:

Physiotherapist -- Masters' degree in Physiotherapy (MPT Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign university

Nutritionist -- MSc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics

Age Limit:

Physiotherapist -- Interested candidate should be below 40 years

Nutritionist -- Interested candidate should be below 50 years

Last date: The closing date for submission of the online application is June 25, 2021

Online application may be sent to -- igtrg@crpf.gov.in

