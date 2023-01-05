CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application process for over 1,450 vacancies begins at crpf.gov.in - Details here

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday (January 4, 2023) started inviting applications for the recruitment of ASI (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). The Force, in a notification released on its official website at https://crpf.gov.in, said that interested candidates can apply for only one post and multiple applications for more than one post will be liable to be rejected. Applications will only be accepted through online mode and no other mode for submission of applications is allowed. The CRPF recruitment 2023 process will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, Physical Standard Test(PST), Document verification, and Medical Test.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check details.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: ASI Steno, Head Constable vacancy details

A total of 1,458 vacancies have been notified for male and female candidates.

CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts



CRPF Head Constable (Ministerial): 1,315 posts

CRPF Recruitment: Important dates for ASI Steno, Head Constable vacancies

Last day to apply - January 25, 2023



Release of admit card - February 15, 2023



Schedule of computer based exam - February 22 to February 28, 2023 (Tentative)

CRPF ASI Steno, Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts should have passed the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the posts must be 18 to 25 years of age as on January 25, 2023.

CRPF ASI Steno, Head Constable Recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply online via CRPF's official website -- crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Steno: Pay level 05, Pay Matrix 29,200-92,300

CRPF Head Constable (Ministerial): Pay level 04, Pay Matrix 25,500-81,100

CRPF JOBS 2023: Click to check the official notification