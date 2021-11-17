CSIR NIIST Recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Associate posts, check details here

New Delhi: CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has invited applications for Project Associate and Senior Project Associate posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at niist.res.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 7 vacancies in the CSIR-NIIST Pappanamcode, Thiruvananthapuram. The last day to submit the applications is November 22, 2021 till 5.30 PM.

CSIR NIIST Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Project Associate-I: 6 posts

Senior Project Associate: 1 post

For eligibility and other details, candidates can read the official notification HERE.

CSIR NIIST Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an online interview, the date and time of which will be notified on the institute's website, www.niist.res.in.

CSIR NIIST Recruitment 2021: Application

Visit the official website CSIR-NIIST website https://www.niist.res.in/english/category/careers/temporary-positions only. No other mode of application will be accepted.

"In case of Universities/Institute awarding CGPA/SGPA/OGPA grades etc., candidates are requested to convert the same into percentage based on the formula as per their university/institute. Candidates have to upload scanned copies of all certificates including educational qualification, experience, age and community. Incomplete applications will not be entertained and will be summarily rejected," the official notification read.

