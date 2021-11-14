IOCL Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced for apprentice posts on iocl.com, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring for technical and non-technical apprentice posts in the Eastern Indian states. Interested candidates can apply on the official IOCL website at iocl.com.

The deadline to submit the application form is December 4. The IOCL recruitment drive will fill 527 posts in states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a written test. The written test will be tentatively conducted on December 19.

"The period of apprenticeship training will be 12 months, except for trade apprentice data entry operator (Fresher Apprentices) which will be having 15 months of training and Trade Apprentice Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) which will be having 14 months training," the official notification read.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For General and EWS category, candidates must be between 18 to 24 years as on October 31. The upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates will be relaxed as per the government guidelines.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

West Bengal - 236

Bihar - 68

Odisha - 69

Jharkhand - 35

Assam - 119

