CTET Exam Result 2021-22: CBSE likely to declare results this week, know how to check at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results this week.

As per the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website (https://ctet.nic.in), the results were slated to be announced on February 15. However, the Board has not released the scorecards yet.

ALSO READ | CID, Mr Bean, Skelton MEMES rock Twitter as CTET results delayed

It is noteworthy that the Test was held in a Computer Based Test or CBT mode between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022, and was conducted in 20 languages across various cities in India.

Once declared, CTET December 2021 candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

CTET results 2022: How to check scorecard?

Once results are declared, CTET December 2021 candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.



On the homepage, candidates need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.



" link option. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.



Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) regularly for the latest updates.

Live TV