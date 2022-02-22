CTET Result 2022: Results to be declared at ctet.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon. As per the CTET December 2021 schedule available at https://ctet.nic.in, the tentative date for the declaration of the result was February 15. However, the scorecards have not been published yet.

According to several media reports, the results are likely to be announced this week.

ALSO READ | CTET Result 2022: Students frustrated over delay in result, vent out anger on Twitter

The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a Computer Based Test or CBT mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. The test was held in 20 languages across various cities in India.

There were two papers - Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Once declared, CTET December 2021 candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results:

CTET results 2022: How to check scorecard?

Once CTET December 2021 results are announced, candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.



On the homepage, candidates need to click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link option.



" link option. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.



Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in regularly for the latest updates.

Live TV