CTET Result 2022 to be announced at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon.

According to the CTET December 2021 schedule available on the official website (https://ctet.nic.in), the results were supposed to be announced on February 15. However, the scorecards have not been published on the website yet.

According to several media reports, the results are likely to be released this week.

The Test was held in a Computer Based Test or CBT mode between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022, and was conducted in 20 languages across various cities in India.

Once announced, CTET December 2021 candidates can follow the four steps mentioned below to check their CTET results:

CTET results 2022: How to check scorecard?

Once CTET December 2021 results are announced, candidates need to visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link option.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.

Candidates' CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on their screens.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in regularly for the latest updates on results.

