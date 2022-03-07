हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CTET

CTET Result 2022 to be released at ctet.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: The Test was held between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022.

CTET Result 2022 to be released at ctet.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

CTET Result 2022: Thousands of students across India continue to wait for their Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results.

As per the CTET schedule available on the official website at https://ctet.nic.in, results were scheduled to be declared on February 15. However, the CTET Result 2022 is yet to be announced.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, is likely to declare the CTET Result 2022 this week.

It is notable that the Test was held between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022.

CTET December 2021 was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and was held in 20 languages across various cities in India. 

Meanwhile, frustrated students have started tagging CBSE and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and are asking for an update on the CTET 2022 results.

 

Some students, however, are also keeping the mood light with funny memes.

 

Once CTET 2022 results are released, candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

CTET result 2022: How to check results?

  • Once CTET results 2022 are released, candidates need to go to the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in).
  • On the homepage, candidates need to click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link option.
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their roll numbers.
  • CTET December 2021 Results will be displayed on the screens.

CTET result 2022: Check direct link to download CTET December 2021 admit cards

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) for the latest updates.

