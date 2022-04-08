New Delhi: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 378 data entry operator and assistant jib vacancies in the office of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Those interested in applying for these posts can visit the official website to apply online on becil.com.

Here’s all you need to know about DDA 2022 recruitment process:

DDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Office Assitant: 200

Data Entry Operator: 178

DDA Recruitment 2022: Age-limit

For Office Assistant post: 21-45 years

DDA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

For Office Assistant’s position: Graduates in any discipline from any recognized university can apply.

For Data Entry Operator: Class 12 pass or graduates in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for these posts. The salary will be as per the minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for 10+2 and graduate levels.

DDA Recruitment 2022: Selection Process (Office Assistant)

Candidates will be selected through written tests for general awareness, English grammar and writing, computer knowledge tests, typing tests and finally personal interaction or discussion. Salary will be as per the minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for graduates.

Data Entry

Candidates will have to qualify for a typing test with a speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

