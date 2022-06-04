New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications to hire for Junior Engineer, Assistant Director, Planning Assistant and other posts. The online application process will begin on June 11, 2022, and the last day to apply for the posts is July 10, 2022. Once the registration begins, candidates can apply on the official DDA website on dda.gov.in. The DDA recruitment drive will fill a total of 279 vacancies.

DDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Director (Landscape): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 220 posts

Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.): 35 posts

Programmer: 2 posts

Junior Translator (Official Language): 6 posts

Planning Assistant: 15 posts

DDA Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

DDA Online Application process begins: June 11, 2022

Closing Date of DDA Online Application: July 10, 2022

DDA Online Exam Date (Tentative): September 1- 30, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Once the link becomes active, candidates can apply online through the official DDA website at www.dda.gov.in from June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM) on the link “Jobs -» Direct Recruitment 2022”.

Direct link to DDA recruitment notice.

