New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to hire for several posts in Mechanical Engineering, Optical Engineering and other disciplines. Candidates can apply through the official RAC website on rac.gov.in. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 58 Scientist vacancies in DRDO. The last day to apply for the posts is June 28, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Scientist ‘F’ 3 posts

Scientist ‘E’ 6 posts

Scientist ‘D’ 15 posts

Scientist ‘C’ 34 posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Scientist ‘F’: Rs 1,31,100/-, Level 13A as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘E’: ’ Rs 1,23,100/-, Level 13 as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘D’: Rs 78,800/-, Level 12 as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘C’: Rs. 67,700/-, Level 11 as per 7th CPC

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a final personal interview the details of which will be conducted through the call letter. The final selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained by a candidate in the final personal interview. "The candidates must score a minimum of 75% marks (i.e. 75 out of 100) for all Vacancies in the Final Personal Interview for consideration for selection," DRDO said in its notification.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application fees

General, OBC and EWS male candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

For any queries regarding the online application, candidates can contact on 011-23889528 or e-mail at pro.recruitment@gov.in or lateral1.recruitment@gov.in.

Direct link to official notification HERE.

