Delhi Police Recruitment

Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2021: Physical endurance and measurement test to begin today

Delhi Police had released the admit card on June 20 and the shortlisted candidates can download it from the official website www.delhipolice.nic.in. 

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday (June 28, 2021) will begin the physical endurance and measurement test for the post of Constable (Executive) male and female. Candidates have been advised to see their PE and MT details and attend the test at 5 AM.

Delhi Police had released the admit card on June 20 and the shortlisted candidates can download it from the official website www.delhipolice.nic.in

Candidates have to put in their roll numbers and Date of Birth to download their admit cards.

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. 

Candidates from all parts of the country were eligible to apply. 

Vacancies: There are over 5,800 vacancies.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100)

Click here to check the date and venue of your PE and MT schedule.
 

