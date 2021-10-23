IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts on iocl.com, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the Apprentice posts for its various refineries. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The recruitment drive will fill over 1000 trade apprentices and technician apprentices vacancies at its refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip. The last date to fill the application form is November 12.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 24 years as of October 31, 2021. For SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates, certain age relaxations will be allowed as per rules.

Important dates:

Tentative date of written test November 21, 2021

Tentative date of result of written test December 4, 2021

Tentative date of document verification December 13 to 20, 2021

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Written Test. Those who qualify the written test would be called for document verification.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Check steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at iocl.com

2. On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’

3. Click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

4. Click on ‘Apply Online’

5. Fill the required details and submit the form

6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria and other details before applying.

