Delhi university

Delhi University (DU) Recruitment 2021: Bumper Assistant Professor vacancies announced at du.ac.in, details here

Check all the important details below.

Delhi University (DU) Recruitment 2021: Bumper Assistant Professor vacancies announced at du.ac.in, details here
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Delhi University has announced bumper Assistant Professor vacancies on its official website at du.ac.in. The vacancies have been released in various departments of the University of Delhi. 

The University has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for appointment in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Check all the important details below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

Over 250 vacancies have been announced, of which, around 95 are for the Unreserved category, 40 for SC, 20 for ST, 70 for OBC, 25 for EWS and 10 for PwBD candidates.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

All applicants are required to apply ONLINE. Interested applicants are needed to fill the application form as available on the University website at www.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees? 

A Rs 500 application fee is there for UR/OBC/EWS candidates. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Last date?

The last date to apply is November 22, 2021 (up to 23:59 PM).

Click to check official Delhi University Recruitment notification

