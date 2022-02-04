हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DU Recruitment

DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for 635 professor, associate professor vacancies on du.ac.in, details here

DU Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official DU website at du.ac.in on or before February 7, 2022. 

DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for 635 professor, associate professor vacancies on du.ac.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for the posts of professors and associate professors. Interested candidates can apply through the official DU website at du.ac.in on or before February 7, 2022. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 635 vacancies of professors and associate professors in several departments.

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Professors                 186 posts

Associate Professor  449 posts

DU Recruitment 2022: Application fees 

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000. While candidates from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants are exempted from application fees.

DU Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The applications received shall be screened as per screening guidelines so that candidates can be shortlisted for interview. As per the official notification, “The screened candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopy of certificates/testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview.” 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DU RecruitmentDU Recruitment 2022Delhi University Recruitment
Next
Story

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 75 vacancies at bhel.com, salary up to Rs 37,500; details here

Must Watch

PT11M22S

Congress leader Ajay Rai gives very shameful statement on PM Modi and CM Yogi