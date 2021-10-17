Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Over 250 Assistant Professor vacancies announced at du.ac.in, check details

New Delhi: Delhi University has announced over 250 Assistant Professor vacancies at its official website (du.ac.in) and has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for appointment in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix. The vacancies have been released in various departments of the University of Delhi.

Check all the details below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

As many as 267 vacancies have been announced, of which, 96 are for the Unreserved category, 42 for SC, 21 for ST, 72 for OBC, 26 for EWS and 10 for PwBD candidates.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: How to apply

All applicants are required to apply ONLINE. Interested applicants are needed to fill the application form as available on the University website at www.du.ac.in.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to apply is October 20, 2021.

