हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi university

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 job alert sarkari naukri : Apply for 200 Assistant Professor posts at du.ac.in direct link here

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application invited for over 200 Assistant Professor posts, check complete details below

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 job alert sarkari naukri : Apply for 200 Assistant Professor posts at du.ac.in direct link here
File photo

The Delhi University Recruitment 2021: The Delhi University is seeking applications for vacancy to 251 Assistant Professor Posts. In a notification, it said that candidates who are eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website du.ac.in. 

The candidates must note that the last day to apply for the vacancies is October 20, 2021. 

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

UR - 90

SC - 38

ST - 20

OBC - 69

EWS - 25

PWBD - 09

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Applicants should have secured a minimum of 55 percent marks at the master’s level for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres. Moreover, the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of Assistant Professor.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Aspirants called for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of academic and other related credentials. Further on, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

The shortlisted candidates would be called for an interview round, the details of which would be announced in due course. The candidates must note that the vacancies arising at the time of the Interview would also be filled up from the available shortlisted candidates. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi universityDelhi University 2021DUDelhi University RecruitmentJobscareer
Next
Story

DU Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity! Apply for 251 Assistant Professor posts on du.ac.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT1M16S

EC freezes party symbol of Lok Janshakti Party