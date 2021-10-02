Delhi University Recruitment 2021 job alert sarkari naukri : Apply for 200 Assistant Professor posts at du.ac.in direct link here

The Delhi University Recruitment 2021: The Delhi University is seeking applications for vacancy to 251 Assistant Professor Posts. In a notification, it said that candidates who are eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website du.ac.in.

The candidates must note that the last day to apply for the vacancies is October 20, 2021.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

UR - 90

SC - 38

ST - 20

OBC - 69

EWS - 25

PWBD - 09

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Applicants should have secured a minimum of 55 percent marks at the master’s level for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres. Moreover, the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of Assistant Professor.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Aspirants called for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of academic and other related credentials. Further on, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

The shortlisted candidates would be called for an interview round, the details of which would be announced in due course. The candidates must note that the vacancies arising at the time of the Interview would also be filled up from the available shortlisted candidates.