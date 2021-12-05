हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi university

Delhi University Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Assistant Professor vacancies at du.ac.in

The vacancies have been released in various departments of the University of Delhi.

Delhi University Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Assistant Professor vacancies at du.ac.in
Representational Image

Delhi University Recruitment: Delhi University has announced several Assistant Professor vacancies on its official website (du.ac.in) and interested candidates need to hurry up as the last date to apply is approaching.

The University has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for appointment in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

The vacancies have been released in various departments of the University of Delhi and interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

The University has announced over 250 vacancies. Around 95 posts are for the Unreserved category, while 40 for SC, 20 for ST, 70 for OBC, 25 for EWS and 10 for PwBD candidates.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE on the University's official website at www.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees

A Rs 500 application fee is there for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to apply is December 7, 2021.

Check more details about Delhi University Recruitment

