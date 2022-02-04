DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for various posts on rcilab.in, details here

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the apprentice post at Research Centre Imarat (RCI). DRDO is looking to fill 150 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCI on rcilab.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 7, 2022.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application process will begin from January 25, 2022.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts

Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on January 1, 2022.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder ]

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

