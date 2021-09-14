DRDO DIPAS Recruitment: Vacancies available for Research Associates at drdo.gov.in, check last date and other important details

New Delhi: The Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS), which is a defence laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications from eligible candidates to work in ongoing and future research projects of DIPAS for 'Research Associate' posts.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment: Number of vacancies

02

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment: Essential qualifications

PhD in Life Sciences/Physiology or having 3 years of research experience in related field after MTech and publications in an indexed journal.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment: Age limit

The upper age limit for the post is 35 years as on the date of the interview. 5 years relaxation to SC/ST candidates, 3 years to OBC candidates and other entitled categories as per government rules will be given.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment: Application procedure

Eligible and interested candidates can send their duly completed application as per the format given in the advertisement by email to hrddipas@gmail.com and appear for walk-in-interview at 1000 hrs on October 05 2021. Candidates registered between 0900 to 1300 hrs on the mentioned date against posts will only be considered for an interview.

DRDO DIPAS Recruitment: Venue for interview

DIPAS, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi-110054.

Please note that the candidate is also needed to bring a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR test report, taken in the proceeding 72 hours of samples.

