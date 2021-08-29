हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO INMAS

DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021: Apply for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellowship posts, check salary and other details

The last date to submit applications for DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has notified vacancies for several posts of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Junior. Interested candidates can send their application forms to the official email at inmasrf@gmail.com

The last date to submit applications for DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to four research associates and six junior research fellow vacancies. The official notification added, “Number of vacancies may change as per organizational requirement.”

Selection process: 

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online interview which will be conducted through video conferencing of shortlisted candidates only. The date of the online interview will be intimated separately to shortlisted candidates via email/Mobile. Personal interview in physical mode will not be conducted. 

Age limit:

For RA, the upper age limit is 35 years, while for JRF posts, candidates should not be more than 28 years of age as on the date of interview. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be made for the candidates from SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (3 years) categories. 

Salary details:

Research Associate- Rs 54,000/month + HRA as per DRDO rules

Junior Research Fellowship- Rs 31,000/month+ HRA as per DRDO rules

For eligibility and other details, candidates can read the official notification here

