DRDO Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellowship, check details at drdo.gov.in

New Delhi: The Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, which comes under the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) vacancies. The interested candidates can apply through DRDO's official website at drdo.gov.in.
Check all the details below:
Disciplines and vacancies:
Aeronautical Engineering -- 02
Computer Science & Engineering -- 05
Electronics & Communication Engineering -- 09
Electrical Engineering -- 01
Mechanical Engineering -- 03
Duration:
Initially, the offer will be for a period of two years which may be extended for a further two years subject to the Review Committee's recommendation (one year at a time).
Stipend:
Rs 31,000 PM + HRA as admissible.
Education Qualification:
BE/B Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/MTech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level.
Please note that only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 are acceptable.
Age limit:
Interested candidates should not be more than 28 years on August 30, 2021.
Last date:
The last to fill the application form is August 30, 2021.
Click here to view the official advertisement