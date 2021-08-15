हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellowship, check details at drdo.gov.in

The interested candidates can apply through DRDO's official website

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, which comes under the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) vacancies. The interested candidates can apply through DRDO's official website at drdo.gov.in.

Check all the details below:

Disciplines and vacancies:

Aeronautical Engineering -- 02 

Computer Science & Engineering -- 05

Electronics & Communication Engineering -- 09 

Electrical Engineering -- 01 

Mechanical Engineering -- 03

Duration:

Initially, the offer will be for a period of two years which may be extended for a further two years subject to the Review Committee's recommendation (one year at a time).

Stipend:

Rs 31,000 PM + HRA as admissible.

Education Qualification:

BE/B Tech in first division with valid GATE score or ME/MTech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level. 

Please note that only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 are acceptable.

Age limit:

Interested candidates should not be more than 28 years on August 30, 2021.

Last date:

The last to fill the application form is August 30, 2021.

Click here to view the official advertisement
 

