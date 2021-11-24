DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DRDO) has issued notification for the recruitment individuals for Apprentice posts. DRDO is looking to fill up to 12 posts through this recruitment drive.

It may be noted that the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BOAT’s web portal on mhrdnats.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.

Candidates need to note that the period of training will be 12 months commencing from the execution of the contract of Apprenticeship. The last date to apply for the post is till December 14, 2021.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencing date of application: November 15, 2021

Last date of application: December 14, 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Intersted candidates should have a Diploma degree in engineering. The notification also stated that fresh pass-out candidates (passing their respective courses in the year 2019 or later) only can apply. This suggests that candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2019 are not eligible.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

No interview will be held due to ongoing pandemic. A board constituted by Director DIPAS for the purpose will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per the vacancies indicated above. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis(percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the “Medical Fitness Certificate” at the time of joining.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Other details

Candidates can check other details like educational qualification and age limit here:

Detailed Notification available here

