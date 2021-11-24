हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO Recruitment 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

Candidates need to note that the period of training will be 12 months commencing from the execution of the contract of Apprenticeship. 

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DRDO) has issued notification for the recruitment individuals for Apprentice posts. DRDO is looking to fill up to 12 posts through this recruitment drive. 

It may be noted that the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BOAT’s web portal on mhrdnats.gov.in or drdo.gov.in. 

Candidates need to note that the period of training will be 12 months commencing from the execution of the contract of Apprenticeship. The last date to apply for the post is till December 14, 2021. 

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates 

  • Commencing date of application: November 15, 2021
  • Last date of application: December 14, 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Intersted candidates should have a Diploma degree in engineering. The notification also stated that fresh pass-out candidates (passing their respective courses in the year 2019 or later) only can apply. This suggests that candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2019 are not eligible. 

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

No interview will be held due to ongoing pandemic. A board constituted by Director DIPAS for the purpose will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per the vacancies indicated above. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis(percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the “Medical Fitness Certificate” at the time of joining.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Other details 

Candidates can check other details like educational qualification and age limit here:

Detailed Notification available here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DRDO Recruitment 2021DRDO recruitmentDRDOApprentice postsApprentice recruitmentGovernment jobsarkari naukrijob alertJobs in India
Next
Story

UPSC Civil Services main exam 2021 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Truth behind Priyanka Chopra removing Jonas surname