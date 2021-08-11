DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for several Junior Research Fellowship posts, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru has invited applications for posts of junior research fellowships (JRFs) in several categories. The interested candidates can send application forms to the email ID- jrf.rectt@cabs.drdo.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 20 JRF vacancies in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking and Display Systems, Mission Computer, Thermal Management, and so on, as per India Today report.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have BE or BTech qualifications with a valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in the first division both at the Graduate and Post-graduate level in the aforementioned disciplines. Both GATE 2020 and 2021 scores are acceptable.

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be called for an online interview on the basis of their GATE score and marks obtained in Degree/Post-graduate Degree. The list of shortlisted candidates will be posted on the official website of DRDO at www.drdo.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the time and date for the interview by email/SMS.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Check steps on how to apply

1. Go to the DRDO website at www.drdo.gov.in.

2. Download the application form from the ‘What’s new section’

3. Submit the applications in specified proforma through email

4. Attach the self-attested and scanned copies of required certificates or degrees

5. Send the completed application form to the email ID jrf.rectt@cabs.drdo.in.

