DRDO Recruitment 2021: DIAT invites applications for Junior Research Fellowship vacant posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune has invited applications for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The selected candidate will work under the Institute's Department of Computer Science & Engineering on a Research Project entitled 'Intelligent Video Based Human Activity Analysis'.

Name of post:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Number of posts:

02

Educational Qualifications:

ME or MTech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or equivalent with GATE qualification.

Upper Age Limit:

A candidate should not exceed 28 years as on August 24, 2021.

Monthly Stipend:

Rs 31,000 + HRA

Last Date:

The last date to apply is August 24, 2021.

How to Apply:

A candidate needs to send a brief bio-data duly signed, application form (available on DIAT website), proof of Date of Birth, ME or MTech mark sheets, Gate Score card and degree certificate to the Principal Investigator sunitadhavale@diat.ac.in in PDF form as a single file, with subject titled 'Application for JRF'.

Click here to check the official advertisement

