DSSSB

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineers, Section Officers posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website of DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineers, Section Officers posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineers and Section Officers in various Departments of Government of Delhi, autonomous and local bodies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website of DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. the last date to apply for the vacancies is February 9, 2022. 

The Tier-1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2022(tentative). Qualifying students will be called for the Tier 2 exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 688 vacancies will be filled by DCCCB.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Opening Date of Application: January 10, 2022 
  • Closing Date of Application: February 9, 2022 (Till 11.59 pm)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST candidates)

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 (270 for UR, 77 for ESW, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, 27 for ST candidates)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates can check the education qualification and other details of the recruitment drive here-

Detailed Notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL)

Detailed Notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee for the general category. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category are exempted. 

DSSSBDSSSB recruitment 2022DSSSB RecruitmentJobsJobs 2022
